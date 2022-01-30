bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $8.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

BPOSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

