Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.