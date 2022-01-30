Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

