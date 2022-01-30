Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.