Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Boise Cascade worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.