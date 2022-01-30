Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,370 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Genpact worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

