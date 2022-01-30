Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

