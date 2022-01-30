Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

