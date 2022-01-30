Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

