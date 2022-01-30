Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 212.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SkyWest by 43.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $37.06 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

