Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 878,971 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $12.83 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

