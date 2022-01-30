British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $44,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

