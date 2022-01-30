BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 114,500 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.33% of R1 RCM worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $53,842,000 after acquiring an additional 415,156 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.32 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

