BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 66 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.30. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

