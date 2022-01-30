BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

