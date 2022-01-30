BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Boot Barn worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

