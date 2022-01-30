Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 993.13 ($13.40).

BVIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.22) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Insiders purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 889 ($11.99) on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 739 ($9.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 912.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 930.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

