Brokerages Anticipate AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLE. Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 147,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

