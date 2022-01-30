Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.54. 1,958,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.