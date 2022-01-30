Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $117.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $470.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,250. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

