Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

