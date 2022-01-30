Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $383.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.92 million and the highest is $384.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 2,498,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 163.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

