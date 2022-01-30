Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.91. 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,443. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

