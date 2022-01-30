Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.07. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 14,031,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,765,449. The company has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

