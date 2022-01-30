Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the highest is $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.88. 504,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

