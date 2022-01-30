Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the highest is $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.88. 504,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.