Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.91. 633,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,186. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

