Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Announce $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $2.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

