Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,602. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

