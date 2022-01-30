Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.96 billion and the highest is $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $47.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,847,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

