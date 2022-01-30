Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

