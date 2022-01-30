Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $14.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.