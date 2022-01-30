Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $962.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.16. 1,469,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $312.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $144.21 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

