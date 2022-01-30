Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.23. MarketAxess reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $335.31. The stock had a trading volume of 398,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.21. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $589.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

