Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $3.01. Target posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.29. Target has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

