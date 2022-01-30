Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TBPH traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $645.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.