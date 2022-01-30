Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $212.00

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 658,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,466. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

