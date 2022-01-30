Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target at $11.88

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 651,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 281,333 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

