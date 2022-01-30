Brokerages Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT at $270.00

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FEEXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

