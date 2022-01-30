Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $108.79

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.79.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $84.13. 2,295,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,091. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

