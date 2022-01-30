Brokers Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.