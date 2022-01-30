Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.