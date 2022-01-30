Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 134000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,567 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

