Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Burnham has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

