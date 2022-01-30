Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Burnham has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.43.
