BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 2,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,448. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

