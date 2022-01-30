California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CALB opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 91.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

