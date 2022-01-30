California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Mercury Systems worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

