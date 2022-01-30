California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Spire worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

