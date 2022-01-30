California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,904 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $1,663,400. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

