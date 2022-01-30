California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of KB Home worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.20 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

