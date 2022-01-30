California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of INSM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.